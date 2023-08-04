Peebles swimming pool is set to reopen more than a year after a fire that forced its closure.

The pool in the Scottish Borders will reopen to the public on Monday 7 August following extensive repairs and renovating works.

The pool has been closed since June 2022 with the works ranging from enhancements to the building fabric, the installation of solar panels, better insulation, a new energy efficient boiler and pump equipment and renovation works to the reception.

Scottish Borders Council say that the works have resulted in the swimming pool being in a much better condition than previously and that its longer term use has been future-proofed.

The swimming pool in Peebles was closed in June 2022. Credit: PA

Leader of Scottish Borders Council, Councillor Euan Jardine, said: “I’m delighted to see the opening of the pool, it’s a great asset to the community.

"We’re pleased the council and Live Borders have been able to deliver the pool back to the community, in an enhance condition, more efficient and future-proofed.”

Following the completion of repairs to the swimming pool, the pay and display car park will also reopen.

Live Borders CEO, Ewan Jackson, said: “It is fantastic to reopen the pool and welcome everyone back. I want to pay tribute to our staff who have worked extremely hard to get the pool open as quickly as possible after the extensive works.

"We look forward to seeing all our regular swimmers back in the pool, and hope that the reopening can bring a fresh enthusiasm from the community to come and have a swim, and enjoy the facility.”

