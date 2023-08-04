Rare coins dating back to Henry VIII officially declared as treasure

Play Brightcove video

A Cumbrian metal detectorist has found ten silver coins dating back as far as 500-years-old.

Justin Bell took up metal detecting in 2012 after being inspired by his grandfather who was a history enthusiast.

The discovery has now been officially declared as treasure by a coroner.

Justin Bell, said: "It was 10 post medieval coins, silver coins. Ranging back from Henry VIII or James I.

"When the first coin came up it was fantastic but when the second coin comes up right next to it you think there is something going on here. Next thing you know there is five in my hand and I just kept on going.

“Legally you have got to declare it. The coins then get taken away and they analyse the coins and give the full details on the coins and if someone wants to acquire them then it has to be a museum. It goes through that process then they value it."

The coins will be on display at the Beacon Museum. Credit: ITV

The find he made in 2019 was sent away to look at by some experts. He does though have a range of items he has kept for himself.

He said: "I have kept quite a few things, they have all been declared. Some of the thing you do get back because museum’s don’t want them. It is just finding something different, it is the history.

"You don’t find valuable stuff metal detecting, there are a few occasions up and down the country when a few people find a rate item or collection and they pay off the mortgage. That hasn’t happened to me yet.

“It is brilliant, I get to go down to the Beacon Museum and I am treated like royalty every time I go in. My hope is that the coins will go into the Beacon and be on display forever."

Justin's collection can now be found at the Beacon Museum and is one of only ten finds of this type to be discovered in the country.

Alex Milner, from the Beacon Museum said: “I think it is a brilliant thing to have and to be able to showcase what was found locally so that people from the area can come around, have a look at thing and take pride in what is here.

"It really helps us tell the story of the pass and all of the different discoveries help us tell the story and understand more of what is going on here. It really helps us build that bigger picture."

