Play Brightcove video

Watch Ryan Dollard's report

Aston Martin enthusiasts have travelled from around the country to Longtown in Carlisle for a car show this weekend.

Netherby Hall has been playing host to over 100 of the classic cars and the event is an opportunity for like-minded individuals to come together to share their passion.

Owners of the Hall, Margo and Gerald Smith, told ITV Border: "We'd always been to car shows and taken our cars to car shows so our own car show was an obvious one to try, and actually that's one that has resonated with people.

"We started off with a one-day show and then we moved to a two-day show because we just had so many people wanting to bring their cars along."

The event tomorrow (Sunday 6 August 2023) will feature a plethora of classic vintage vehicles from the previous century.

Operations manager Kim Capstick told ITV Border "people are fighting for spaces" to exhibit their cars at the event.

She said: "We've got reserve lists because it's so popular. And a lot of the cars that are exhibited are from people who have been time and time again because they love it so much."

A current Formula One car was also on display today and attracted a lot of attention from spectators.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...