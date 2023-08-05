England netball player and Wigton's own Helen Housby has said she is "speechless" as her team have made history and reached the final of the World Cup.

The game against New Zealand was tense and saw both teams finish level in the first three quarters.

In the end the Roses managed to pull away and win 46-40, making it the first time England have ever reached the World Cup final.

They will play tomorrow (Sunday 6 August 2023) in the final in Cape Town.

