A person has died in a house fire in Cumbria.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to a house fire in the Longthwaite Road area of Wigton at 11:30pm on Friday 4 August.

They said one person died in the incident and that the fire is now fully extinguished.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident while fire crews will be in the area all weekend to support the community and provide free home safety checks.

