One of the biggest events of the season at Carlisle Racecourse has been cancelled due to part of the track being un-raceable after heavy rain.

Ladies' night at the racecourse is the only all-female meeting of jockeys anywhere in the UK.

The event has been held for over a decade and provides female riders the opportunity to showcase their talents together.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Carlisle Racecourse said: "Unfortunately our VL Aesthetics Ladies Night tomorrow will not be going ahead due to parts of the track being un-raceable.

"General admission and VL Lounge ticket holders will be automatically refunded. Hospitality bookers will be contacted by a member of the team this morning.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

