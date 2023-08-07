Carlisle United marked their return to League One with a 1-1 home draw against Fleetwood Town.

Midfielder Owen Moxon scored the first goal of the season for the Blues midway through the first half, before Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu equaliser shortly before the break for Scott Brown's side.

United manager Paul Simpson said there were plenty of positives for his team to take away from the match.

Simpson guided Carlisle to League One following a play-off final victory against Stockport County. Credit: PA

Speaking to Carlisle United's website, Simpson said: "There’s a hell of a lot to be pleased with. It’s a game-and-a-half with added time now, it’s a bit ridiculous but I’m not blaming the referee, it’s just the rules, but it doesn’t half make it tough.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the character and the spirit they’ve shown today, there were some really tired legs against a well-established League One side.

“It’s given us an idea of what we’re going to be facing this season and it’s probably given me an idea that we need to increase our levels and we need to be fitter than we were today.

Owen Moxon opened the scoring for Carlisle United. Credit: ITV

“It’s the first game and I’m absolutely delighted to get the first point on the board. If we’re honest, we probably should have won it, we’ve had some really good chances."

Simpson believes that both sides went for the victory and that it was a good spectacle for supporters.

He said: "I thought both teams had a right good go. It became a little bit too much like ping pong at the end, it was a little bit back and forward, but they’ve defended for their lives.

“I haven’t checked but I’d imagine they had more possession than us, but we created the better chances. Their goalkeeper made a brilliant save first half from Jordan Gibson, and we maybe could have been in a better position to get a little tap in.

There was a crowd of over 10,000 in Brunton Park. Credit: PA

“We’ve then missed two very good chances in the second half, maybe three if you include Alfie’s. There are lots and lots of good things, our players have played a part, and I’ll give Fleetwood credit too.

“But it tells me we’ve got a really strong group of players there who have all got a desire to do well for this football club."

Simpson believes that his side performed well on Saturday and that he was pleased with how his side handled the occasion.

He said: "The first test was one against a really established League One side who have been up in this league for a few years. They’re a good football team, they’ve got good individuals, but I think we matched them for a lot of things.

Simpson was pleased with the result on the opening day of the season. Credit: PA

“We did create the better of the opportunities and we’ve got to be more clinical, because at this level you have to take your chances. The higher you get the less chances you get, and you’ve got to take them.

“That said I’m pleased with the character they’ve shown when we’ve got Hunts getting cramp, Sam Lavelle’s getting cramp, Callum Guy was absolutely shattered, they all were.

“The truth is that’s what I want every single game. I want them shattered coming off. I think they’re going to be even more shattered when they’re playing 13 minutes of added time at the end of each game!”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...