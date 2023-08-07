An air ambulance was called to rescue an injured walker after he fell 20 metres whilst climbing Scafell Pike.

Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team were called out after Cumbria Police received a call on Saturday afternoon.

The man is reported to have fallen whilst scrambling, injured his knee and was not able to walk.

The air ambulance was called to assist the injured walker. Credit: Wasdale Mountain Rescue

Due to low numbers with the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team, support was received from Duddon and Furness MRT.

The team were also assisted by Bowland and Pennine MRT.

A statement from Wasdale Mountain Rescue said: "Once team members were on scene, a full medical assessment was made, and it was decided that due to the mechanism of injury (a tumble fall of 20m), and a long and difficult stretcher carry out to a road head, helicopter assistance was required.

The injured walker fell 20 meters. Credit: Wasdale Mountain Rescue

"Helimed 58 duly responded and was able to land on flat ground near Pulpit Rock. Attempts to get closer were thwarted by gusty winds.

"As such, an energy sapping uphill carry was still required, with helicopter medics in attendance, after which the walker was flown to hospital for further assessment and treatment.

"We wish the walker a swift recovery, and massive thanks to all other MR teams that helped. Thanks also to the Helimed team for getting as close as they could in difficult conditions and terrain. Some fantastic multi-team working once again."

