Cumbria Fire and Rescue issue warning regarding e-scooters and lithium batteries

A warning has been issued by Cumbria Fire and Rescue not to charge devices with lithium batteries overnight due to the risk of fire.

The batteries are common in e-scooters and e-bikes and can pose a fire risk when being charged.

There have been numerous fires caused by e-bikes, including one in a flat in Cambridge, which killed a mother and two children.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue have now issued this warning for people who have e-bikes in the county.

A spokesperson for the service said: "One of the things that is becoming a big issue to the sector at the moment is e-scooters and other equipment that uses lithium batteries which is chargeable batteries.

"What we are encouraging people to do is to make sure you charge those safely and think about where you are charging."

The number of people using e-scooters and e-bikes is on the rise. Credit: PA

Cumbria Fire and Rescue had this advice for people who charge lithium powered devices in their home.

They said: "Do not have it in a place which is going to be your escape route, for example. Naturally that will stop you from escaping through that route. Think about where you put it and do not charge it through the night.”

