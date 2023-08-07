Cumbrian netball star Helen Housby has been named player of the tournament at the World Cup.

The 28-year-old helped England to the final as they came up short, suffering defeat to Australia by 61-45.

Housby currently plays in Australia for the New South Wales Swifts and helped England to equal their best finish in World Cup history.

She received the award for player of the tournament and for the best shooter at the tournament, highlighting her pivotal role for the England team.

Helen Housby was awarded attacking player of the tournament. Credit: PA

Housby ended the competition with 122 goals from 129 attempts, giving her a successful percentage ratio of 94.6%. She also received 72 centre passes and had four deflections.

Housby was born in Cumbria and went to school in Wigton. In 2013, she joined Manchester Thunder, before making the switch to Australia.

