Police Scotland confirm body of man discovered at the Mull of Galloway

The body of a man has been discovered on the shore at the Mull of Galloway.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.40am on Monday, 7 August, 2023, the body of a man was discovered at the shore at Mull of Galloway.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

