Watch the interview with Brendan's mum Hayley.

A 12-year-old boy from Cumbria is hoping to raise money to fund experimental treatment to help a rare and extremely painful condition he has had since breaking his ankle almost two years ago.

Brendan Brown, from Carlisle, injured his ankle playing football 21 months ago.

Instead of making a full recovery, he now has Complex Regional Pain Syndrome - which means he is constantly in pain and unable to walk.

He is now looking to raise £25,000 for potential life-changing treatment in the US.

Brendan's mum Hayley is hoping he can try experimental treatment in America. Credit: ITV

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome means that even though his original injury has healed, his brain is still sending him pain signals. It is a condition that affects five in 100,000 people and is said to be more painful than breaking a bone, or even childbirth.

His mum Hayley spoke of both the mental and physical challenges living with the condition presents for Brendan.

She said: "When he's said about not wanting to live anymore, at first, how do you take that when your child's saying that to you?

“The pain he feels is something tenfold to what the initial break was. It literally ruins him because he has pain 24/7. He tells me it's like he's being stabbed at the slightest touch.

“He'll say to me, 'I've lost everything I love' and I've got to be there to be the supportive one, to keep reminding him that we've got to keep going. That's what I've got to do to keep him going, not just physically but up here.

"He is self-harming. The self-harm is caused because of the pain he's in and that is why he does it, and you just want to wrap him up and take it away but you can't."

Brendan's mum Hayley says he is in pain 24/7 Credit: ITV

Hayley is hopeful that the treatment Brendan could have in the US could help him walk again.

She said: "We're getting there slowly and it's with the help of everybody who I have to say a massive thank you to who's doing this and continuing to do stuff for Brendan.

"If we can get him to America there's every chance we can have him in remission where he'll be able to learn to walk again that's another step he'll have to learn how to walk because he hasn't physically walked in 21 months.

"Try get him his life back and that’s all he wants - to be back playing outside like 12-year-olds do with his friends, out with his football team, going to boxing. All he really wants back in his life."

