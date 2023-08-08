An inquest has heard that a man from Cumbria died on a walking trip in the Scottish Highlands due to exposure and hypothermia.

Jaroslaw Ringart, who was 43, was with a group of friends in the Glencoe area when he became separated from them in bad weather in February.

A large rescue operation was launched involving members of the Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and a Coastguard helicopter. Mr. Ringart was found dead near the summit of Stob Coire nan Lochan after an extensive search.

The inquest heard that the group had not been expecting such bad weather conditions. It was raining and temperatures were low, with strong winds of between 60 to 70 mph.

The Coroner, Margaret Taylor, said they could not answer all the questions about how Mr. Ringart had become separated as statements were not taken from the other members of the group. That, she said, was because the death had occurred in Scotland where the processes surrounding the investigation of deaths is different.

Mr. Ringart, who lived with his wife and daughter in Whitehaven, was a keen hill Walker in the Lake District but was unfamiliar with the Highlands.

The inquest heard that he was wearing only a few layers of clothing, including a base layer, fleece and waterproof and had been stumbling around before he became separated, possibly from the effects of hypothermia. His footwear, with the laces still tied was found a short distance from his body.

The Coroner recorded a verdict of accidental death. She said he had gone out for “a nice day, a healthy day but it took a turn none of you could have expected.”

Friends who paid tribute to him soon after his death described him as “larger than life. Always smiling, helping others.”

