An eight-year-old boy with prosthetic legs who has raised almost two million pounds for charity has climbed to the top of a Lake District fell.

Tony Hudgell, is a double amputee with permanently dislocated hips and has achieved his dream by making it to the top of Orrest Head near Windermere.

It is another step in overcoming adversity after suffering life-changing injuries inflicted by his birth parents.

Tony completed his latest challenge in the Lake District. Credit: ITV

When he was just five-years-old he walked 10km on his prosthetic legs and raised £1.8 million for Evelina London Children's Hospital.

He was also the catalyst for change in English law with increased prison sentences for those convicted of child cruelty and neglect.

Speaking about his desire to climb a mountain Tony said: "After my climb at lockdown, I was like I want to do a mountain."

And he will not stop in his ambition when it comes to climbing and even has Mount Everest in his sights.

He said: "Definitely even though I will need a lot of oxygen. We will do it."

Next up for Tony is England's highest peak, Scafell Pike.

Speaking about that prospect, Tony said: "Apparently it is the highest mountain in England so we will do it."

Tony had many people there to support him and cheer him on throughout his decent up the mountain. That included, mountaineer, Sir Chris Bonington.

He said: "It is one heck of an Everest he is summating and I think he is such an impressive lad. I had heard a lot about him but I had never met him.

Tony Hudgell completed his latest challenge. Credit: PA

"Now having met him and seen him I am just so impressed. He is courageous and he is determined. He is also full of fun though and has a good smile on his face. What a fantastic young man."

Hari Budha Nagar became the first double above the knee amputee to summit Mount Everest in 2017. He was there today to support Tony.

Tony see's Hari as his hero and the feeling is mutual.

Hari said: “For me he is my hero. He is the same as myself. He has a really strong character and what he does is amazing and we need more people like Tony."

