Scottish exam pass rate down from last year but above 2019 levels

The Higher pass rate is down from last year but remains above 2019 levels, as more than 140,000 pupils across Scotland receive their exam results.

Figures from the Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) show attainment of A to C grades was 77.1%.

It had been 79.8% in 2022, 87.3% in 2021, 89.3% in 2020 and 74.8% in 2019.

There was a similar trend at Advanced Higher level, with those attaining A to C grades at 79.8%, down from 81.3% in 2022, 90.2% in 2021 and 93.1% in 2020. The pass rate was 79.4% in 2019.

For National 5 qualifications, the pass rate was 78.8%, down from 80.8% in 2022. It was 85.8% in 2021 and 78.2% in 2019.

About 140,000 pupils across Scotland received results on Tuesday for their Nationals, Highers, Advanced Highers and national certificates.

In the Scottish Borders the percentage of pupils who received a literacy award was 97.3 and for numeracy was 91.

Councillor Leagh Douglas was at Selkirk High School today with pupils as they received their results.

She said: “I am delighted to be able to congratulate the young people of the Scottish Borders on the results that have been achieved this year. Praise too must be given to the teachers, parents and carers who have taught, encouraged and supported them to strive and achieve their personal best.

“Whether the results received today are a step towards a job, a Modern Apprenticeship, further education, university or to further study in their next school year, it is important to remember that every pupil is different with their own ambitions and aims.

"It is therefore particularly pleasing and exciting to see that in terms of positive destinations, our schools have seen a remarkable 96.65 percent of young people achieving a positive and sustained destination – the highest percentage over the last five years”.

This year, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has modified course assessments, put an exam exceptional circumstances service in place, taken a sensitive approach to grading, and implemented a direct appeals service.

David Robertson, Chief Executive, Scottish Borders Council has also paid tribute to the regions young people and added: “I’d like to congratulate the young people on their achievements this year and also pay tribute to our teachers and school staff who throughout the school year, work hard to encourage, support and teach.

"As has been the case in previous years, the results paint a highly positive picture of the learning experience pupils are able to access here in the Borders”.

Industrial action by teachers led to education disruption in the 2022/23 school year.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) said the exam results were "strong".

In a statement to media, the organisation said a "sensitive approach" was used to ensure fairness to learners in awarding results in 2023.

The statement added: "This recognised that learning and teaching are still in the recovery phase from the pandemic, and took that into account while maintaining the credibility and high standards of Scotland's qualifications."

SQA chief executive Fiona Robertson said: "Our warmest congratulations to the 140,000 learners receiving their certificates today. They should be proud of their achievements.

"Learners can be confident that the qualifications that they have earned - by demonstrating their knowledge and skills - provide a solid foundation for the next stage in their learning, training or employment. We wish them all continued success."

She added: "Our sensitive approach to awarding this year was developed with and supported by the education community.

"It has given learners the best chance of performing to the best of their abilities.

"Together, we have delivered fairness for all learners while maintaining national standards and the credibility of our qualifications in Scotland and beyond - and learners can have confidence in their grades."

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth also congratulated those receiving results: "There is much to celebrate in what is another strong set of results showing a clear and continuing recovery from the pandemic - with pass rates at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher above the 2019 pre-pandemic level, a record number of passes at National 5 and the highest number of vocational and technical qualifications ever awarded."

