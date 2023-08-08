Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has revealed he will make "some changes" to his side following their 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

The Blues marked their return to League One with a draw against Scott Brown's side.

An Owen Moxon free kick gave United the lead in the first half, before Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu equalised just before half time.

Next up for Carlisle United is a trip to League Two side Harrogate Town in the Carabao Cup.

Manager Paul Simpson has revealed he will rotate his squad for the match, although they will not be wholesale.

Carlisle United marked their return to League One with a 1-1 draw at home to Fleetwood Town. Credit: PA

Speaking to Carlisle United's website, Simpson said: "We’re going into the game on Tuesday wanting to be in the second round.

"I won’t be making changes to get knocked out, I want to go to Harrogate and get a result to set ourselves up with a bit of confidence to go into the next league game.

"People can talk about what’s gone before when we’ve played Harrogate, but forget it. Let’s just go and play the game of football, it’s not about any of that, it’s just about Tuesday.

"We want to be in the hat, but we have to win this game first. Forget about what could happen in the next round, we have to do our job on Tuesday."

Simpson explainde he wants to make changes to his side to ensure everyone in his squad has some involvement.

He said: "We’ve laid a bit of a marker down with Saturday’s performance but we’ve also given ourselves some questions and things we need to do better.

"There will be changes made. Not wholesale but there will be some, to make sure that we’re right and to keep everybody involved.

"It’s a game we want to go and win, I want to be into the next round of the cup and we’ve got a good opportunity if we do it properly.

Carlisle United travel to take on Harrogate Town in the Carabao Cup. Credit: PA

"That’s the only thing I’m thinking about. I don’t care whatever’s happened in the past. We want to go there and win. However we do it, we need to go and put on a performance, get a result and then wait and see what the draw brings.

"They’re a good side, they’ve always shown that they’re a good side. They seem to raise it against us for some reason, I don’t know what it is, whether they’ve got something against us, I’ve certainly not got anything against them.

"I think they’re a really good football club, I like the staff, I think the players go about it the right way, and we’ve got to make sure we definitely go about it in the right way, because everybody is playing for a place in the team."

