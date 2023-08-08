Two young Carlisle United fans banned for throwing objects at Brunton Park

Carlisle United have issued two interim club bans to young supporters who threw objects at the club's first match of the season.

Missiles were thrown and play had to be stopped by the referee as Carlisle United took on Fleetwood Town on the first game of the League One campaign.

The Blues were backed by a crowd of more than 10,000 but ticket sales have subsequently been suspended in the Warwick Road End for the club's next two home fixtures against Wigan Athletic and Exeter City.

Carlisle United's Police Division took to social media to announce that they had identified two youths who were responsible for the incident on Saturday.

In a statement on social media they said: "After enquiries conducted by the police and Carlisle United, one juvenile has been identified for partaking in throwing of missiles during the Carlisle United vs Fleetwood Town fixture on 5th August 2023.

"They have been served with an interim club ban whilst appropriate police action is taken. Such behaviour will not be tolerated by the club or police and any further information into persons responsible will be greatly appreciated.

"After further enquiries conducted by the police and Carlisle United a second juvenile has been identified for partaking in throwing of missiles during the Carlisle United vs Fleetwood Town fixture on 5th August 2023.

"They have been served with an interim club ban whilst police deal with the matter appropriately. Again any further information regarding those responsible is appreciated."

