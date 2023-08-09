Two Cumbrian farmers have received an award for their efforts to protect and support endangered birds.

Ian Bell and Rebecca Dickens earned the award for their work, in partnership with the RSPB, to protect endangered Curlews and other wading birds.

The Farmland Curlew Award was established this year by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and Nidderdale Area of outstanding natural beauty to recognise farmers who make a significant contribution to Curlew conservation.

The couple manage a total of 7,000 acres across two farms. Credit: PA

Ian said: "We were humbled to receive the inaugural Farmland Curlew Award.

"It isn’t easy farming very commercially, as we do, as well as providing as many habitats as we can, but we are trying to find a balance to show that it is possible to have both - the huge array of wildlife on our farm proves farming and nature can go hand in hand."

"We have learnt a lot from the RSPB warden Ian Ryding since we started working together, which has benefitted the Curlew on our own farm, creating the habitat they prefer with cattle grazing."

Rebecca & Ian have cattle and sheep on their farm at Hallbankgate. Credit: Ian Ryding

Curlews are rapidly declining across Europe and in the UK have declined by 48% since the mid 1990s.

The Cumbrian farmers were among seven regional winners and were awarded the overall title at the Great Yorkshire Show.

Ian Ryding, Warden at RSPB Geltsdale said: "Curlews urgently need our help and we’re delighted to see all of Ian and Rebecca’s efforts to help nature being rewarded.

People are being urged to help protect the bird. Credit: PA

"Ian always goes above and beyond to make sure Curlew chicks are out of the way before mowing.

"In the rush to make silage during good weather, contractors often don't have time to check fields for ground nesting birds, but Ian is much more conscious of them."

By working in partnership with and taking advice from the RSPB the couple have also introduced cattle onto the moorland edge, improving the rough grazing habitat for Curlews by trampling rushes, creating tussocky sward, and removing their livestock from key nesting areas during the nesting period to prevent trampling.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...