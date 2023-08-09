A 19-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash between a motorbike and a car in the Scottish Borders.

Police are appealing for information following the crash on the A6105, west of Gordon.

The incident happened at around 13:20 on Tuesday 8 August and involved a Kawasaki motorbike that was driven by the 19-year-old.

He was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where staff describe his condition as critical.

The car was a Skoda Yeti being driven by a 53-year-old woman. The woman and her male passenger did not require hospital treatment.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle from the Divisional Road Policing Unit said: “I would appeal for any witnesses to the crash, or anyone driving on the road, shortly before the incident, to contact us.

"I am also keen to hear from any drivers with dash-cam footage that may help assist our enquiries to please get in touch."

