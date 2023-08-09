Unison launches industrial action ballot of school staff in Scotland

Unison has launched a strike ballot for school staff in Scotland which could see mass school closures in September.

30,000 staff in every local authority in Scotland were have been balloted over a pay dispute for all council workers.

Phil McGroggan, chair of Unison’s Dumfries and Galloway branch, said: "The ballot papers have already been sent to our members at schools asking them to vote for or against strike action.

"We are encouraging members working at schools and early years facilities in schools to look out for the purple envelopes, to vote and send the ballot papers back by the closing date."

He continued: "While it is only schools workers who are being balloted at the moment their action will be in support of all council workers.

"We all deserve a decent pay rise given the increase in the cost of living and the decline in real terms of local government wage levels in recent years."

Significant disruption in school's in Scotland could happen in September. Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Unison previously turned down COSLA's pay offer with members overwhelming rejecting it by 87%. 90% of those who rejected the offer also voted in favour of taking some industrial action.

Unison Scotland head of local government, Johanna Baxter, said: "COSLA’s offer falls short of Unison’s pay claim, it also less than the offer made to the lowest paid local government staff south of the border.

"And it would be a real-terms pay cut during the cost of living crisis.

"Despite efforts to move negotiations along, we’re now at an impasse. COSLA has refused to improve its pay offer, which UNISON members overwhelmingly rejected.

"It also says it doesn’t have the cash to offer more but is also refusing to ask the Scottish government for additional funding.

"Council and school staff are fed up. All school staff should look out for their ballots, which will arrive in purple envelopes, vote and post back as soon as possible."

