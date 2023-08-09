'We have to be better' - Simpson reacts to Carlisle United Carabao Cup defeat

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has insisted his side "must be better" following their Carabao Cup first round exit.

The Blues were defeated 1-0 away to Harrogate Town, with a 23rd minute Sam Folarin goal separating the sides.

Simpson made some changes to his side that started against Fleetwood Town in the opening day of the League One campaign, but they were not wholesale.

Speaking to Carlisle United following the match Simpson said: " Yeah massively disappointing. The first half sets the tone and the daft thing is we actually got into good areas before they scored the goal.

"We were doing okay, up until the final third and then our quality was abysmal in the final third. Finding the right pass, executing the right pass, it just wasn’t good enough.

"We went to pieces a little bit when they scored the goal, we left ourselves open in 1v1 situations. I don’t care where you play, or at whatever level, if you can’t find the right pass in the final third you aren’t going to cause any problems.

"I don’t normally criticise people for penalties but the penalty summed up our lack of quality in the final third tonight."

Simpson believes that his side did not show enough quality on the ball and that he felt as though he was forced into making multiple changes at half time.

He said: "The goal is one thing but it is how poor we were on the ball that is massively disappointing for me tonight. I thought there was a lack of energy in the first half, I wanted to avoid making lots of changes tonight.

"At half time I had to do it, I had to get some freshness on and see if we could add some life to it. I thought second half we did have a go but didn’t find the right quality. The truth is we haven’t done enough and I have to stand there and get abuse off the fans behind, and rightly so. People are saying I thought you wanted to be in the hat.

"I definitely wanted to be in the hat for the next round, that is why we didn’t make wholesale changes and we come here and we haven’t done enough. It is as simple as that. It gives us a problem."

Simpson is looking for his players to improve all over the pitch and that striker Ryan Edmonson has to focus his energy better on the pitch.

He said: "It is really disappointing because we have players who can do it but when it has came to a match day they haven’t been able to do it. This is where we all get judged.

"I keep drumming it into Ryan Edmonson I want him to play in the middle of the pitch. He is running out wide and running all over, if he wants to be a 9 he has to play down the middle of the pitch. We ended up with nobody down the middle of the pitch because Edmonson was running all over the place.

"You have to have better quality and if we want to have a season where we are going to enjoy ourselves this year we have to be better than that tonight."

Simpson shared the disappointment echoed by the supporters. He believes that his side didn't show enough to win the match.

He said: "It is a massive disappointment because I genuinely wanted to be in the second round of the cup, I genuinely wanted to come here and get a performance or even if its not a performance find a way to win. We haven’t done enough tonight it is as simple as that."

