The A69 is currently closed in both directions following a crash.

It happened on the A69 between the Brampton and Lanercost junctions.

Cumbria Police say that the road may be closed for some time and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The incident occured shortly after 1pm on Thursday. Heavy traffic is also reported in the surrounding area.

