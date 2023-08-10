Play Brightcove video

Watch the full episode of Border Life.

BMX stunt rider Kriss Kyle has reflected on his journey from humble beginnings in his hometown of Stranraer to being on the world's stage with Red Bull.

It is not often he gets back to his hometown these days, he is in constant demand for his incredible skills.

Kriss Kyle is at the top of the BMX world. A film watched by millions shows him pushing new boundaries to ride his bike in a skate park at 2,000 ft above the ground.

His family say that he always had an eye for bikes. A love affair with bmx soon followed.

Kriss Kyle has performed many stunts throughout the world. Credit: ITV

Kris said: “It is the little ideas in my head like the hot air balloon one where I am riding in a skate park 2,000ft in the sky. That starts off as a little daft idea but turning that into reality, along with all these different people, I just get so much satisfaction from that.

“When it is time to go and you are going on action and it is three, two, one it is like here we go again. It is just a sheer buzz, I honestly can’t even describe the feeling that I get. It is why I do it and it is the same feeling to this day that I still get from when I was a kid."

His mum Veronica explains how as a kid his talent on his BMX was obvious to see.

She said: "We always used to say it looked like he was dancing, him and the bike were one. It didn’t look like he was separate from the bike. It was just like watching a dance routine because because he would always win it.

"After school I would come home and his clothes would be on the bathroom floor and I knew exactly where he was, up at the ramps. Then when it was tea time neither of the boys would come back, so I used to get in the car and put the dinner on a tray and drive it up to the park and they would eat their dinner. Then when it was the summer holidays they were there all of the time."

Kriss explains how he used to watch his brother on his BMX and that sparked his interest to get involved.

Kriss fell in love with BMX's as a child. Credit: ITV

He said: "I used to watch my older brother ride, and he was four years older than me. Him and his mates just looked as if they were having so much fun and I was like I want to do that, I want to be a part of that.

"So for my 10th birthday I begged my mum and dad for a small bmx and I got it. I was straight out there with my brother, although I don’t think he was too keen for me hanging about with him and his mates. I just loved it, the buzz I was getting from riding that bike. The feeling I was getting, it was all I wanted to do. It just felt like freedom.

“I pretty much started living at the skate park, even if it was raining we would hide under the ramps until it went off.

"Me and my brother used to watch BMX videos and it was always people in America. I use to think that would never happen to someone from Stranraer and it doesn’t happen to people like us.

"It was always a dream of mines though and I never gave up on it. I just lived and breathed it. I was so passionate about it, the only thing I cared about doing was riding a bike."

