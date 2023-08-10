Play Brightcove video

Watch the full interview with Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson.

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has insisted that his side will improve as the season goes on.

The Blues started the campaign with a 1-1 draw at home against Fleetwood Town before losing 1-0 to Harrogate Town in the Carabao Cup first round.

Simpson believes that his side "have to be better" following the defeat midweek in the cup.

Simpson though believes that Carlisle United can improve as the season goes on.

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson is looking for his side to improve as the season goes on. Credit: PA

He said: "I think we had a reasonable start in the first league game. I thought we performed well and held our own for long periods of the game. It was a tough test against a seasoned League one team.

"Unfortunately on Tuesday night we didn’t perform to the level that we know we are capable of. That was particularly in the final third and unfortunately we find ourselves out of the League Cup. We focus on the next game now, we focus on Oxford United in a game that will be another tough test but one we are really looking forward to.

“It is still early. So I didn’t expect us to be the finished article after two games. So there is a long way to go.

"We will improve over the season and we will get better. We will get more understanding as we have a few new players in the group. It is the case of best foot forward and look forward to the next one."

The Blues drew their opening league game of the season 1-1 against Fleetwood Town. Credit: PA

Carlisle United have made many signings so far and Simpson believes that it will take a bit of time for all of his new players to gel.

He said: "Whenever you are changing the squad there is always going to be a little bit of an adaptation period, that is where we are at the moment.

"We can’t afford it to go on too long, we have to adapt really quickly, so not only are we adapting to changes in the group we are adapting against the standard that we are playing against. We showed in that first game against Fleetwood that we can compete and we created some good opportunities.

"Now we need to be even better and more consistent as we continue throughout the season."

Ryan Edmondson missed a midweek penalty. Credit: PA

Midweek Ryan Edmondson missed a penalty during Carlisle United's defeat to Harrogate Town.

Simpson believes that it will not affect Edmondson's confidence.

He said: "If you are going to step-up and take penalties you have to accept that you are going to miss them. I missed penalties in my career.

"It is one of those things you just get on with and as a striker you have a decision to make whether they are brave enough to take it again or do you let someone else. I haven’t even spoken to Ryan but I am quite sure he will want to step-up and take another one."

Carlisle United confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Jokull Andresson on loan from Reading until the end of the season.

Simpson is hopeful that he won't be the last new signing to come through the door at Brunton Park.

He said: "I am hoping there are going to be more signings to come. We needed a goalkeeper to come and strengthen that side of it and I am really pleased we have got him. I thank Reading for allowing that to happen and I am looking forward to seeing him working.

"The challenge for him now is to push Tomas and to try and force his way into the team and show that he can be a number one. We continue to look around and try and bring other additions in to give us even more chance to do well this season. Hopefully before the end of this window we will have more bodies in.

A new goalkeeper has been brought in to push Tomas Holy. Credit: PA

“He has got to push him. I am not going to make any predictions about what is going to happen, but he is coming in to try and be a first choice goalkeeper. That is why we have brought him in. Tomas needs to be put under pressure and we will wait and see on Saturday what team gets picked."

There has been speculation this week regarding the ownership of the club. American investment has been rumoured to be interested in the club, although Simpson confirms that he has not spoken to anyone about a potential deal.

He said: "It is quite a strange one because I don’t know how true it is. I don’t know how far down the line it is. I haven’t been involved in any discussions or met anyone, but I think it is exciting for the football club. If the current board of directors believe these people are the right people, if there is any truth in it, then fantastic.

"Let’s get whatever we can to help take the club forward. What I will also say is since I came back in the current board of directors have been fantastic to me. They have backed me with what we have asked to do, so I have no complaints about that. If it is something that is going to help us move forward as a club, which has always been my aim, then brilliant news and lets see what comes of it.

Midfielder Owen Moxon is currently suffering with a sickness bug. Credit: ITV

“We are at a point now where we are using all of the resources we can to try and get a squad together. If new investment comes in and helps to make it an even stronger squad then that is brilliant.

"It is so early to be talking whether there is any truth in this or not that I could just be talking about something that is pie in the sky. We know we are in a good position as a football club. I would imagine we are in a really saleable situation the way things have gone over the last 16 or 17 months. If it happens then brilliant if it doesn’t then we just crack on and keeping doing as well as we possibly can."

There were multiple players who missed the midweek trip to Harrogate Town. That list included Owen Moxon who was suffering with a dead leg, but Simpson confirmed the midfielder now has a sickness bug.

He said: "I am expecting most of the players to return for Saturday. Owen Moxon has also got a bit of a sickness bug over the last 24 hours so I was expecting him to train today but it is just whether he gets over this sickness bug as well now.

"We are hopeful that we will have most of them back again, fingers crossed we are in that position come Saturday."

Simpson is expecting a tough match against Oxford United. Credit: PA

Simpson believes that Saturday's opponents Oxford United will be tough opposition and that his side will have to perform to their best.

He said: "I think Oxford are a good football team. They have got a new coach who has gone in there who wants to stamp his own style of play.

"They want to play like a total football game and they have got good individuals who can do it as well. We have got to be really on our game but it is one that we are really looking forward to. I am hopeful that we can perform to the right levels."

