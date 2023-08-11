Abbey Vale FC get set for their first ever Scottish Cup tie

Play Brightcove video

Watch as Abbey Vale get set to make history.

Scottish minnows Abbey Vale Football Club are preparing for their first ever Scottish Cup match.

The Dumfries and Galloway side won the South of Scotland Football League last campaign to book their spot in this year's Scottish Cup.

The side are playing in the first preliminary round of the competition against Cupar Hearts at home on Saturday 12 August.

The romance of the cup provides Abbey Vale to dream of playing some of the biggest sides.

Chairman Andy Brolls believes winning the league was massive for the club. Credit: ITV

Chairman Andy Brolls said: "Winning the league itself was a massive thing, everyone was concentrating more on that. After a wee bit of time you start to realise that we have qualified for the Scottish Cup.

"So to be playing in the tournament with top teams in Scotland, albeit we are a long way from playing teams like that, we will give it our best shot in the early rounds and see how far we can go. We are coming up to 50 years-old.

"It was 1974 that the club first started so it is a marvellous coincidence and a huge occasion for both things happening at the same time."

Midfielder Lewis McKenna is hoping that the local community come out to support the side.

Lewis McKenna is hoping that the local community come out and support the team. Credit: ITV

He said: "It is a small village with not a lot of people here. The people that are here will probably all come down because it is such a big occasion.

"It is the Scottish Cup and a lot of people know about it, so hopefully we will get a lot of people down to watch us and cheer us on. You hear about a lot of teams who have a magical run in the Scottish Cup so that is just what we are hoping. You never know how far you can go."

The 2022/23 rendition of the cup seen Celtic lift the trophy with goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada and Jota on route to defeating Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1.

While Abbey Vale may still be months away from potentially playing one of Scotland's elite sides assistant manager Darren Kerr is excited about the cup.

Assistant manager Darren Kerr is excited about the prospect of facing off against some of Scotland's leading sides. Credit: ITV

He said: "The Scottish Cup has got a lot of history. It is where all of the senior clubs are playing. For a club like us to get in it is massive.

"We want to show that we are able to compete after getting the recognition of winning the league last year."

Allan Clark is hopeful his side can perform to their usual standard. Credit: ITV

Manager Allan Clark is hoping that his side do themselves justice when they kick off on Saturday.

He said: "I am confident as long as the Abbey Vale I know can play turns up we will get a result. Being in the Scottish Cup itself is a big thing but to win and go through to the next round again, we know who our opponents will be in the next round as well.

"It will be a big thing for the club and the end goal is to get through to the next round."

