Tickets are available again at Brunton Park's Warwick Road End after they were suspended due to crowd trouble.

The club took the decision after objects were thrown during the opening match of the season against Fleetwood Town.

Subsequently three young supporters were identified and are now being dealt with in line with the club's supporter sanctioning policy.

United get ready to take on Oxford United away from home on Saturday before hosting Wigan Athletic and Exeter City.

What arrangements are in for the Wigan Athletic game?

Increased numbers of stewards and increased visibility of stewarding.

A much tougher and robust stewarding approach to all aspects of fan behaviour. including in-stadium vaping.

Very significantly increased searching of fans.

Further use of body cameras and surveillance cameras.

Far stronger messaging to fans.

Increased police numbers.

In a statement on Carlisle United's website said: "From the response of supporters it is clear to everyone that fans deplore this behaviour, and they don’t want it at Brunton Park, or from fellow fans. That’s clear, and sends a really positive message to everyone.

"At the same time we have been reviewing events in detail, and learning from them, and taking steps to try to both prevent and respond better in future.

"We have met with police and they will support us in our actions. Yesterday evening we met with Carlisle United Supporters’ Group [CUSG].

"CUSG have given full support to the measures we plan to take and are working with us to do all they can to help.

"The feedback from supporters is that they wish the club stewards to step in sooner and more frequently when issues arise and are reported to them by fans.

"To be crystal clear, we really welcome fan support in highlighting their concerns both in fan behaviour and how it is dealt with."

The club state that the decision will lead to supporters being able to enjoy "incident free" games at Brunton Park.

