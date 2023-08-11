A stranded dog that was stuck on a Lake District fell for four days has been carried to safety by a local mountain rescue team.

Volunteers from the Langdale team. were called to rescue Chilli who had been stuck for the majority of the past week.

The spaniel was found on Helm Crag on steep ground.

It took ten team members four hours to rescue him.

Chilli the dog was rescued after four days. Credit: Langdale Ambleside Mountain Rescue

A statement from Langdale Ambleside Mountain Rescue Team said: "Chilli the dog was on some seriously steep ground and had been there for four days.

"The team lowered some team members down to the chilli and hauled him to the top from there he could be carried down to the valley bottom so he could be seen by a vet.

"A big thank you to oak hill vets."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...