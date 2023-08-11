Spotlight on Stranraer as it hosts major windsurfing championship

Stranraer is harnessing wind and wave power as it hosts a major windsurfing competition.

Stranraer water sports association has paired up with Scottish Fin and Foil to bring the national championship to the south west.

Marc Turner, from Royal Yachting Association Scotland said: "It's a great opportunity for coastal communities to go out and engage with the local environment, get out in the water, there is so much activity you can do in the water."

Up to five races are happening every day with the competition concluding on Sunday.

Dylan Galloway, a windsurfer from Glasgow explains how a lot of hard work goes into the sport.

The competition is ongoing until Sunday. Credit: ITV

He said: "So a lot of strength and conditioning work, a lot of time out on the water, I have just come back from Lake Garda, so feeling ready, feeling pumped."

Rhona Hopley, a windsurfer believes that for her competing is the main thing.

She said: "My aim is just have fun, just have fun and then you will enjoy it so much, it is not about the winning, it is about competing that is the main thing."

There are more than 40 athletes from across Scotland and the north of England competing in Stranraer.

Erin Watson, a windsurfing coach said: "This is my first time being here actually essentially big and flat so its good for getting the range of abilities so everyone can usually manage it.

"There's no massive land features, so we have got wind it is still kind of steady, so laying out the race course that causes less problems."

Organisers believe Stranraer can become a hub for water sports.

Hannah Logan said: “The attitude is really good, the local community have been really supportive, we have had plenty of help let's say from the bakery, Tesco, Morrisons and the local church has invited us round for coffee morning which is fantastic."

This is the second major water sports event to be hosted in the area in recent years with the Skiffie World Championships held here just four years ago. Organisers are hoping that more competitions are brought to Stranraer's coastline.

Hannah Logan, continued: “Loch Ryan is fantastic for events like this absolutely brilliant for kitesurfing, sailing, windsurfing, really really good, we have the infrastructure, plenty of accommodation, restaurants, carparks, everything is really good."

