A&E departments across Cumbria and the North East are under "intense pressure" this weekend as junior doctors are on strike.

NHS North East and Cumbria Integrated Care Board released an "urgent statement" on Saturday 12 August to inform patients they are "extremely busy" and they would face long waiting times.

The Board has told the public not to go to A&E or call 999 unless they are in a life-threatening emergency.

Instead they should contact NHS 111 online, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It comes as junior doctors are staging a walk-out set to last until Tuesday 15 August.

They are locked into a fierce dispute with the government over pay and working conditions.

But the government says their offer of an 8.8% average yearly pay rise is final and they have urged staff to call off the strike.

