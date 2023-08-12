Cancer patients in north Cumbria have praised the services of staff in a recent national survey.

Those treated in the area said they had good care and support while in hospital and were involved in treatment decisions while also given understandable information.

The Cancer Patient Experience Survey, led by NHS England, shows that the cancer teams at North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Trust (NCIC) consistently scored above the national average by patients when asked about their experience.

Kiyla Murray, lead cancer nurse at NCIC said: "This is excellent news and a credit to the staff who work so hard to provide high quality care to our cancer patients.

"Thanks to investment in staffing and a significant effort from staff our waiting lists are improving and now we can see how much that effort means to patients. Reading that our patients feel listened to and involved gives us all confidence and I am very proud of the team."

Ms Murray said the service has been on a "significant improvement journey" which has positively impacted patients.

She went on to say that staff are "never complacent and "we know that we still need to make further improvements particularly to those waiting more than 62 days for treatment but this does give us confidence that we are moving in the right direction".

