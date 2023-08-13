The Conservative Party's prospective candidate for the next MP for Whitehaven and Workington has been confirmed.

The Whitehaven and Workington Conservative Association have selected Andrew Johnson in a meeting at Whitehaven Civic Hall today (Sunday 13 August).

In a statement, they said: " Andrew was voted in by members of the Association at a meeting at Whitehaven Civic Hall today (Sunday), and brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and skill to the role.

"Andrew was born in the West Cumberland Hospital and was brought up in Distington, where he attended Distington Infant and Junior School before heading to Keswick School and then on to Lancaster University.

"Andrew’s career has spanned working in the civil service, in local government, and for the last 13 years for global business management consultancy firm, FTI Consulting, based in its London office and working in a range of sectors including energy, property, and healthcare."

The selection process has been triggered due to the changes in the parliamentary boundaries that have created the new Whitehaven and Workington seat.

The current incumbent of Workington, Mark Jenkinson, has been selected for the new Penrith and Solway constituency, while Trudy Harrison, the member for Copeland, has announced that she will stand down at the next General Election.

Mr Johnson said: "I am a proud West Cumbrian and it was a real privilege to grow up here. But I know only too well that the area desperately needs continued investment and promotion to build upon the great work started by Trudy Harrison MP, Mark Jenkinson MP, and the local Conservatives.

"This is exactly why I am 100% supportive of the new coal mine for Whitehaven, and in making sure that West Cumbria remains at the forefront of UK excellence in the nuclear industry."

