Thousands of visitors have been flocking to the Galloway Country Fair to enjoy sports, family activities, motorbike stunts, horseback acrobatics and gundog displays.

The event has been held this weekend at Drumlanrig Castle and Country Estate in Dumfries and Galloway.

It aims to celebrate country life and allow visitors to try activities including cooking and baking.

The event has also taught people traditional cooking methods. Credit: ITV Border

Visitors have been able to try their hands at panning - a technique used to find gold flakes and nuggets in Drumlanrig's burns and rivers.

One of the biggest attractions of the weekend have been the Clydesdale horses which have also been taking part in carriage rides for those in attendance.

Drumlanrig Estate director Anna Fergusson said: "This year’s Galloway Country Fair is going to be more fun than ever – with huge amounts to see and do.

"It makes a super day out for all the family – and that includes the dogs – with everything from the excitement of our arena events to superb food, drink, arts, crafts and country clothing."

