Man rescued after trying to save dog that fell off cliff

A man had to be rescued after trying to save a dog that had fallen over a cliff edge.

Portpatrick Coastguard were called out on Sunday 13 August after a dog had fallen over the cliff and two people tried to rescue it.

One man subsequently became stuck on the cliff face below Dunskey Castle.

A winch was used to rescue the man. Credit: Portpatrick Coastguard

The Portpatrick Coastguard team were called out alongside the Portpatrick Lifeboat team, Stranraer Coastguard, Ballantrae Coastguard Rescue Team and Drummore Coastguard.

Ropes were used to lower someone from the rescue team to help the injured man and a winch was used to recover the man back to the cliff top.

The man was reunited with his family and his dog which had been rescued to the top of the cliff.

The man went to rescue a dog which had fallen over the cliff edge. Credit: Portpatrick Coastguard

In a statement Portpatrick Coastguard said: "This is the fourth Cliff Rescue we have carried out this year regarding dogs falling over the cliff edge.

"We would strongly advise that anyone walking on the cliff paths with a dog keeps it in a lead at all times."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...