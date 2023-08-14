Play Brightcove video

A former school in the Scottish Borders has been transformed into a residential living facility for the elderly.

Kelso High School now has a updated use after a new school was built and the old building was transformed.

The facility will provide a step between living in a care home and independent living.

Nile Istephan, from Chief Executive Eildon Housing Association said: “It is a pretty unique building and it is a really important building in the local community.

"We were really delighted to be able to work with colleagues to get ahold of the building and to save it. More importantly than that we wanted to repurpose it and breath new life into it.

"We wanted to create a new use for it so there is going to be a whole new community using this building going forwards."

The development will provide extra care for over 60s, offering individual flats, on-site care and support and communal spaces.

Andries Fourie, Care Services Manager said: “What we have created here is a really exciting community space for people. There are individual apartments that people have their own tenancy in. People are able to have a shared meal and communal space here.

“Careful detail has gone in to keeping the original the original work of the building and the light fittings that are in those spaces as well.

"It really is paying homage to the past but equally being compliant with new standard lighting. We are also really proud of getting the clock tower fixed and working again."

Some of the original features still remain like the clocktower, iron staircases and some overhead lights. Special care was taken to protect old scribbles found in a storage cupboard dating back to 1945.

Debbie Hardcastle, Poynder Apartments Manager said: “I remember the building very well and I live quite closed to this lovely building.

"It is good to see it being brought back to life, because it was quite a grey and dull building."

