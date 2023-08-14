Person airlifted to hospital following 125ft fall

A person sustained serious injuries after falling 125ft near the Scottish Borders coast.

Eyemouth Coastguard received a call on Saturday at around 4:50am to rescue the injured person.

The person was airlifted to hospital in Edinburgh. Credit: Eyemouth Coastguard

The Eyemouth Coastguard worked alongside the Dunbar Coastguard, Berwick Coastguard, St Abbs Lifeboat, Scottish Ambulance Service, Police Scotland and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter.

The person had fell 125ft down a steep incline and sustained serious injuries. The fall happened in the vicinity of Fast Castle.

The person fell 125ft. Credit: Eyemouth Coastguard

They were subsequently taken onto an evac stretcher and taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the coastguard helicopter.

