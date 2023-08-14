Traffic is slow after a lorry crash on the M6 near Carlisle.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway between junction 41 (Catterlen) and junction 42 (Carlisle South).

The incident was reported in the early hours of this morning (14 August).

One lane remains closed for barrier repairs.

Traffic is reported to be slow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...