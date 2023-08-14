Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson believes his side have to keep working hard as they continue to search for their first win of the season.

The Blues lost 1-0 away from home to Oxford United in the second league game of the season.

A 76th-minute Mark Harris goal was enough to separate the sides.

After two matches played Carlisle United have one point, following their opening day draw at home to Fleetwood Town.

Carlisle United have one point from their opening two games. Credit: PA

Reflecting on the opening two matches of the season Simpson spoke to the Carlisle United website.

He said: "We’ve got to keep going and working at it, we can’t do anything else. We don’t have anyone else, this is what we’ve got at this moment in time, so we have to keep working on it.

“We need to make sure it has a bit of meaning to it when we do get forward. I thought in the first half we had a lot of good situations, but we were half-hearted too much, we didn’t go through with it with conviction, whether it be a shot, a cross, a run, we just seemed to be a little bit tentative.

“Maybe that’s understandable because we are just finding our feet as a group together, and also in the league. You’ve just got to keep working away and hoping that you can change it very quickly.

“We’re getting forward well, I just don’t think we fully committed to it, I don’t think we went the full hog and really went for it. I thought we were a bit tentative."

Simpson has urged supporters that his side are keen to register their first victory of the season as soon as possible.

He said: "Because we’re like the supporters, we want it as much as they do.

“Maybe that’s what it is, I don’t really know, but we’ve got to get over it, we’ve got to go gung ho, have a go, try and get ourselves goals, get bodies into the box to go and get it. We need to be turning good things into points won.

Simpson's side take on Wigan Athletic at Brunton Park on Tuesday. Credit: PA

"I’ve said before, I think we have the players here who can do it. I do have faith, yeah. And I hope that doesn’t change. There’s only so long you can keep waiting, but I can assure everybody we are desperately trying to bring more players into this football club.

“It’s not easy. It’s not something that you can just pick a phone up and say I want him, and it happens. It’s really, really difficult, and I see it up and down the country, and speak to other managers and coaches.

“Everybody’s in the same boat, we’re all looking for that player who’s a bit different, it just hasn’t happened yet.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...