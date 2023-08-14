There is a yellow warning for rain in place for Cumbria with the risk of disruption to transport and infrastructure.

The Met Office warning came into effect from midnight and is in place until 9pm on Monday 14 August.

The rain is set to be heavy and persistent at times.

What to expect?

The Met Office has provided this list for people to be aware of during the warning:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

There is a small chance that some communities will be temporarily cut off by flooded roads.

Spray and flooding is likely to lead to some difficult driving conditions and road closures.

Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

In a statement the Met Office said: "Rain is expected to develop across southwest England and south Wales on Sunday evening and spread northeast to affect many parts of England and Wales through Monday before easing and clearing into the North Sea on Monday night.

"Within this larger band, a corridor of heavy, persistent and perhaps thundery rainfall is expected to develop. There is some uncertainty in the track of this heavier rain but 20-40 mm of rain is expected to fall in many areas within the warning area, with a chance of 60-80 mm falling in a few places, much of which would fall in 3-6 hours.

"At this stage, this very heavy rain appears more likely to fall over northwest Wales and northwest England."

