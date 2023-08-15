ASLEF train drivers in Scotland accept ScotRail pay offer

ASLEF train drivers in Scotland have accepted a pay offer from ScotRail.

The offer will see train drivers receive a 5% pay increase to their basic pay, which will be backdated to 1 April 2023.

Train drivers will also receive a further 1% pay increase from 1 October 2023.

ScotRail drivers have accepted the recent pay offer. Credit: PA

This follows on from earlier this year where members of the RMT and UNITE unions accepted a pay deal for 2023/24.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: "This is fantastic news for our staff and customers. Acceptance of the deal helps us to deliver more certainty on Scotland’s Railway for the weeks and months ahead, as we continue to encourage more passengers back to use the railway.

"The focus of everyone at ScotRail is on delivering a safe, reliable, and green service for our customers.

“We are grateful to our trade union colleagues for their constructive approach to negotiations, which has resulted in a well-deserved pay increase for our staff, while delivering value for the taxpayer in the challenging financial environment in which the railway operates.”

There have been many strikes with a further strike planned by the RMT union in the next two Saturday's. Credit: PA

Over 75% of ASLEF members voted to accept the pay offer, with a 81% turnout.

ASLEF Scottish Organiser, Kevin Lindsay said: "This is a resounding vote in favour of accepting the improved pay offer and it shows the importance of a positive approach to industrial relations.

"It is now high time that the Rail Delivery Group and the Tory Government do the same in England and negotiate respectfully and with a willingness to pay our members what they need and deserve."

