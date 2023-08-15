Border Life: Exploring the south of Scotland's racing heritage

Play Brightcove video

The South of Scotland has a fine heritage when it comes to motorsport. From Formula One stars like Jim Clark through to six-time Scottish rally champion David Bogie.

For many racers the love affair with petrol engines starts very low to the ground. When you think of karting you think of a fun day out. But tiny four wheelers are also at the heart of serious motorsport.

Castle Kennedy airfield races date back more than six decades. Many racing drivers experienced driving on this track.

Race weekends take place once a month and with lots of practice in between.

Chairman Stevie Dewar said: “We race road tax engines. They are 125 two stroke engines. Geared right they are 0 to 60mph in around three seconds. They are very very fast.

"The brakes are also very sharp so you can get up to the speed and down from the speed very quickly. It is quite different from a rented kart or one that you would go to and have a fun play on. You have got to keep your wits about you when you are driving one."

Stevie followed his family into the sport. The racing can take place at speeds of up to 70mph with race weekends providing a variety of emotions.

Mr Dewar added: “I am always nervous. I have been racing for nearly seven years and it just doesn’t change. As soon as I am on the grid though and the kart starts moving that just disappears and you get into race mode.

"In my class, the 177s, there are quite a few fast boys. I am right at the back every month but I come in hope that one day I will get there. It is competitive throughout all classes really.”

There are racers that are just six years old to that of the older generation in the masters class. Rob has been racing his whole life and started in the 60s with his brother and competing has taken him across the country.

Rob Logan said: “I feel focused. You only have one aim and that is forward. If someone is there you think how can I get past them, can I do it here or there.

"I am even thinking about what line they took last lap and then I know where they are going and work it from there.

"Everybody mucks in, there were a couple of guys that couldn’t get their kart started this morning and it turned out their starter motor had failed. Someone then let them use a starter motor, and someone helped to take the engine off so it could be installed. It is part of what makes this club so good.

"At a national championship it's proper professional so therefore secrets are not shared. They are closely guarded in fact. This is the polar opposite to doing a national championship."

Young racing driver Lewis is competing in his first full season.

He said: “It is good fun once you have done all the work for it. It takes a lot of time out of your day but it is worth it in the end.

"You are often preparing for a race and thinking what you are going to do at the very start, it is all I can think about. I really want to get my first win, I think we have got a couple of races to go until that but we will try and get a couple of positions and see how it goes."

In several of the classes the girls are giving the boys a run for their money.

Gez Jones said: “It is brilliant, I get such a release. I work at a quite stressful job so it is a release to let it all go.

"We have got a lap timer but I never look at it, I am just focused on where the next corner is, who is in front, if anyone might try and come up the inside. It is just brilliant, I love it."

