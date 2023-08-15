Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson previews Wigan Athletic visit

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has stated his side are looking forward to the visit of Wigan Athletic.

The Blues currently have one point from their opening two league matches and take on Shaun Maloney's side at Brunton Park.

Carlisle United are still searching for their first win of the campaign and Simpson believes his side have to take the positives from their last fixture against Oxford United.

Carlisle United take on Wigan Athletic at Brunton Park. Credit: PA

Speaking to the Carlisle United website, Simpson said: "We want that first win, that’s what we’re here for. We want to win games of football so it is very frustrating at the moment.

“We’ve done close to enough to get a result and we haven’t got it yet. That means the top and bottom of it is that we haven’t done enough. That’s what we have to deal with.

“We’ll look at the positives from Saturday as things to build on, but I’ll have to look at the negatives as well, at why it happened, what we can do differently.

“It’s another great game to look forward to. We had a magnificent crowd for our first game and the more we can get in the better."

Simpson believes that his players must rise to the occasion against Wigan Athletic and enjoy the match.

He said: "We’ve got to enjoy the opportunity. We’ve got a great game to look forward to against a team who have been up in the heady heights over the last few years, and they’ve had their problems.

Paul Simpson is hoping for a good crowd at Brunton Park. Credit: PA

“We’ve got to make sure we’re ready for it. Whatever team gets picked they’ve got to show the enthusiasm, show the desire and go and give it their best shot in front of what I would imagine will be a really enthusiastic home crowd.

“Let’s hope we can get a good crowd in, let’s hope we get a performance that makes the crowd want to come back. I think the people who turned up for our game against Fleetwood saw that we’re trying to do things properly.

“We’ve just got to hope we can do it well enough and it gets us that first win on the board and calms everybody down.

“Brunton Park’s a fantastic place on a night, when it’s getting dark and you get the lights on and get the crowd behind us, it’s a good place to be. We’ve got to do everything to make it a very good place on Tuesday.”

