New red squirrel ranger for Cumbria to protect endangered species

Watch as a red squirrel ranger has been appointed for Cumbria.

A dedicated red squirrel ranger has been appointed for Cumbria, boosting efforts to protect one of the region's most endangered species.

Josh Adams has taken on the role having been appointed by the Cumbria Wildlife Trust .

Squirrel ranger Josh Adams is optimistic about the future of red squirrels. Credit: PA

Red squirrels have faced threats from habitat loss, disease and the invasive grey squirrels so the ranger's job is to help the population meet those challenges.

Josh Adams, said: “It's definitely an all day, all week job, starting early in the morning.

"Squirrels tend to get up very very early so we have to match that if we want to see them.

"They'll be out at five or six o'clock scurrying around getting breakfast, throughout the day watching them building homes, chasing each other around the trees, ultimately we're just trying to build a picture of what they do on a daily basis, were they're visiting and how they're getting on basically."

Josh explains how there are multiple red squirrels in the woodland he was monitoring. Credit: PA

It's a job that requires a light foot, a keen eye, and to blend in to the surroundings.

The position is funded through donations made by the Cumberland Building society to Cumbria Wildlife Trust and Westmorland Red Squirrels.

Josh added: "My job I suppose is being here daily not sporadically, from that we can build a much bigger picture of how the squirrels are doing.

"The volunteer work is a huge part of red squirrel conservation and if there wasn't so many volunteers actively looking out for red squirrels, there probably wouldn't be any red squirrels here.

"I can only be in so many woodlands at once, obviously with more volunteers helping out feeding reds, whether that's just sightings, every little helps."

Red squirrel numbers have been in decline. Credit: PA

While there are many dangers faced for red squirrels Josh is optimistic about their future.

He said: "This woodland in particular, I started out and there was only one and I only saw one for weeks and weeks but slowly as we introduced more cameras and spent more time with the thermal images.

"It became apparent that there were around six or seven red squirrels living in here which is a fairly big number for such a small woodland.

"To see something that's endangered and in massive decline, to be able to do so much for them and see them starting to turn the tide, return to gardens return to woodlands, the feedback has been brilliant, I've really enjoyed it."

