Cumbria Police launch appeal following an assault in Workington

Cumbria Police have launched an appeal following an assault in Workington.

The incident took place on Tuesday 15 August in the area of South William Street.

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary for treatment.

A cordon remains in the area and enquiries are ongoing to fully establish the circumstances of the incident.

Cumbria Police said: " Officers believe that the man was assaulted and are making ongoing enquiries to fully establish the circumstances of the incident.

"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or holds information about this incident."

