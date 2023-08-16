Internationally acclaimed artist unveils latest collection at Cumbrian gallery

Play Brightcove video

An internationally acclaimed artist has unveiled her latest collection at a Cumbrian gallery.

Michelle Mackie has amassed thousands of followers and has exhibited up and down the country. Her newest pictures have just gone on display in Windermere.

Fresh from exhibitions in Cardiff and Edinburgh she unveiled her latest collection at the Fine Art Gallery in Windermere. The photographer has amassed thousands of followers on social media through her ethereal and fairytale inspired work.

Michelle said: "I do get a lot of inspiration from dreams, they'll come just before I'm waking up and I have a book by my bed where I write them down.

People are travelling from far and wide to attend the exhibition of the new work. Credit: ITV

"Otherwise, I'd forget I've got a head like a sieve.Then it's about how I get it across in quite a quirky, fun way. Dawn and Matthew in this lovely gallery have been really supportive and the support goes both ways, I love it down here it's beautiful."

The gallery was established in the early days of the pandemic after career changes from owners Dawn and Matthew, but they say that while Covid brought challenges, it also provided opportunities.

Matthew Titherington, Windermere Fine arts, said: “It was probably the best thing that ever happened to us because we spent that lockdown looking for artists and that's when we discovered Michelle.

"I remember pulling them out of this box and thinking oh my god these are amazing. But we didn't think we'd have the relationship we have because she's been in Cardiff, she's just left Edinburgh, she's doing international exhibitions as well, so why would she want to come to Windermere."

People are travelling from far and wide to attend the exhibition of the new work. Steve Hallsworth runs accommodation in the town and has become something of a collector of Michelle's work.

Steve Hallsworth, Jerichos, said: “Typically people would put pictures of the Lake District up within their accommodation but we haven’t, we've opted to show Michelle's work so we get the pleasure of seeing it and so do our guests."

