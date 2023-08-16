Sit back and relax under the stars at Carlisle Cathedral

Play Brightcove video

Watch as Carlisle Cathedral transforms in August.

Visitors are being invited to sit back and relax under Carlisle Cathedral's stars.

The place of worship is hosting an exhibition until the end of August giving people the chance to view its unique starry ceiling from the comfort of a deckchair.

Rev Canon Benjamin Carter, said: “Rest under the stars is a summer installation here at Carlisle Cathedral that really takes advantage of the best feature of our cathedral.

The exhibition is going on tour throughout the country. Credit: ITV

"We have the wonderful starry ceiling and so we felt it would be a great way to engage with visitors in a creative way through these summer months by taking out some chairs in the heart of the cathedral and putting in some deckchairs and inviting people to rest under the stars."

Prism Arts, a studio that works with artists with learning disabilities, designed both the seating and the soundscape for the experience, and they say the exhibition provides a public location for their work

Rebecca Hamilton from Prism Arts said: “It's crucial I think it has a massive impact on how people perceive that group of people. It shows the talents that are hidden within that group as much as anybody else."

The ceiling at Carlisle Cathedral allows people to sit under the stars. Credit: ITV

Artist Jyma Harkins was delighted to have pitched in with ideas for the exhibition.

He said: "I just feel contentment as I try to always feel. I took part in the Prism workshop. We all pitched in with designs.

"I just did what felt right and we learned that music is everywhere in Carlisle."

Rest under the stars will be at the cathedral for the rest of the month but in a new twist, that's not the end of the project. The exhibition and Prism Arts will be going on tour throughout the county.

Rev Canon Benjamin Carter, said: "We're going to put up an awning with stars on it in community buildings and churches across Cumbria to allow people to enjoy part of that heritage.

"Part of the life of the cathedral and experience in their own contexts some of the rest that we share with people at Carlisle Cathedral.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...