'We were much better' - Simpson reacts to 1-1 draw at home to Wigan Athletic

Carlisle United earned their second point of the season following a 1-1 draw at home to Wigan Athletic.

The visitors largely dominated the first half and were ahead at the break following a strike from former Carlisle United striker Charlie Wyke.

Carlisle United vastly improved in the second half and found the equaliser shortly after the break through Owen Moxon, who doubled his tally for the season.

Owen Moxon doubled his and Carlisle United's tally for the season. Credit: ITV

Reflecting on the opening 45 minutes Paul Simpson spoke to the Carlisle United website.

He said: "We were a little bit tentative in the first half. Let’s get it right, they’re a very good football side and they’ve got a group who are very close to Championship level, so we knew it was going to be a tough test.

“We were a little bit nervy in the first half but, that said, we conceded a really poor goal because of playing a square pass. We’re trying to get the players to look forward and play forward, don’t play square passes.

“Twice at Oxford we got caught out playing square passes, and we did it again tonight. Moxon should have brought him down and taken the yellow card when he was inside their half, but then he had a free run.

“It’s a great ball and a fantastic finish from Charlie Wyke so you have to take your hat off to that.”

Simpson was pleased with how his side responded in the second half.

He said: "Second half we were different, we were much better and showed much more what we’re like. We were on the front foot, we were aggressive in our challenges and we were better in our running and passing.

“There were still areas where we need to be better, but that’s the level we have to start every game. We accept that we’ve stepped up a level, but we’ve earned the right to be here.

“We have to go and show that type of desire from the start in every single game. That’s why we have a squad, because the players are shattered there, but that’s the level we’ve got to continue working at. This could be a really big point if we go and work like that on Saturday.”

Simpson revealed that he changed his formation for the match against Wigan Athletic. Although it took until the second half for his decision to be vindicated.

Paul Simpson was happy with how his side performed in the second half. Credit: PA

Simpson said: "We changed the shape tonight to try and be a bit more front foot because I thought if we stayed with the same shape as Saturday we’d get the same result. We changed the shape to be a bit more positive.

“First half I was questioning whether it was the right thing to do, but second half it showed it was the right thing to do. I thought the players went and showed what they were really about, and we had some really strong performances.

“Jordan Gibson was outstanding, Sean Maguire showed the quality he’s got, and Luke Plange worked his socks off when he came on. I spoke to Luke yesterday because it felt like he was trying too hard, which is totally understandable for a young player who wants to make his mark.

“I told him to try and relax and calm down and enjoy his football. He looked like he played angry tonight, which is fine, I don’t mind that, I just need him to calm down because it will come."

