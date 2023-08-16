Woman dies in Scottish Borders road crash

A 64-year-old woman has died following a crash in the Scottish Borders.

The collision happened on the A7 between Selkirk and Hawick, at Ashkirk Junction, yesterday afternoon.

Three cars - a Vauxhall Astra, Ford Ranger and Nissan Juke - were involved in the crash and the road was closed for several hours.

The 64-year-old driver of the Vauxhall Astra was taken to Borders General Hospital, where she later died. A 65-year-old male passenger in the Vauxhall Astra, also suffered serious injuries and was transferred to Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary.

The 71-year-old female driver of the Nissan Juke was airlifted to hospital in Edinburgh. Her condition has been described by medical staff as critical but stable. A 30-year-old man driving the Ford Ranger sustained minor injuries.

Inspector James Henry of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this crash, I would ask any road users who were on the A7 near Ashkirk who may have seen any of the vehicles or the crash to contact us with any information they may have.

"If anyone has dash cam equipment and was in the area, please check you footage for any images which could assist us in our investigation.”

