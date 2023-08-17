An 82-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a double fatal crash between Galashiels and Selkirk.

Henry Keith Holme, 90, and 79-year-old Janette Tait were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on the A7 at the junction with the B7060, involving a Ford Fiesta and Honda Jazz on 26 November 2022.

Mr Holme, known as Keith, from Melrose, was the driver and only occupant of the Honda Jazz.

Mrs Tait, from Selkirk, was a passenger in the Ford Fiesta.

The 81-year-old male driver of the Ford Fiesta was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The families of both Mr Holme and Mrs Tait issued tributes in December.

Mr Holme's family said: “Henry Keith Holme, known as Keith was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed by his family and the community he served in Galashiels for over 30 years as a pharmacist at Holme's The Chemist.”

Mrs Tait’s family said in a statement: “Janette will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. She was a loving wife and mother and was a wonderful grandmother to her three grandchildren.”

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...