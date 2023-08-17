A second bird flu outbreak is suspected at a premises near Kirkcudbright in Dumfries and Galloway.

A 10km temporary control zone has been declared around the premises which means there are movement restrictions within the zone – for example, poultry, carcases, eggs, used poultry litter and manure – to prevent any further spread of disease.

It follows the announcement on 14 August of a separate outbreak in Kirkcudbright.

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone were subsequently declared.

Vigilance by bird keepers is important and any suspicion of disease in Scotland must be reported immediately to the local APHA Field Services office.

A second suspected bird flu outbreak has been reported near Kirkcudbright. Credit: Animal & Plant Health Agency.

Keepers can find out if their premises are in these zones via the APHA interactive map.

