Second bird flu outbreak suspected near Kirkcudbright in Dumfries and Galloway
A second bird flu outbreak is suspected at a premises near Kirkcudbright in Dumfries and Galloway.
A 10km temporary control zone has been declared around the premises which means there are movement restrictions within the zone – for example, poultry, carcases, eggs, used poultry litter and manure – to prevent any further spread of disease.
It follows the announcement on 14 August of a separate outbreak in Kirkcudbright.
A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone were subsequently declared.
Vigilance by bird keepers is important and any suspicion of disease in Scotland must be reported immediately to the local APHA Field Services office.
Keepers can find out if their premises are in these zones via the APHA interactive map.
