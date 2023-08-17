Thousands of Cumbrian students receive A-level results

Play Brightcove video

ITV Border visited Kirkby Stephen Grammar School this morning.

Thousands of Cumbrian students have received their A-level results today, showing a mixed picture in the first year of normal marking following the pandemic.

The proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades is down on last year but still remains above pre-COVID levels, national figures show.

More than a quarter (27.2%) of UK entries were awarded an A or A* grade, down by 9.2 percentage points on last year when 36.4% achieved the top grades.

However, this was still higher than in 2019 - the last year that summer exams were taken before the pandemic - when 25.4% of entries were awarded A or A* grades.

One of those receiving their results today was Isabel Mcallister from Kirkby Stephen Grammar School.

Play Brightcove video

Councillor Elaine Lynch, Cumberland Council executive member for lifelong learning and development, said: “Congratulations to all of Cumberland’s students receiving their A-level results today.

“Today is a day for celebration and I’d like to recognise the hard work of our young people. If you didn’t get the results you were hoping for – don’t panic – you still have plenty of options and support available.

“Whatever your results, it is now time for you to focus on the future and the opportunities that lie ahead.

“I’d like to thank all the headteachers, teachers, parents and carers for supporting our young people in getting to this point, and I’m sure they will join me in celebrating their achievements.”

Support available

Inspira: www.inspira.org.uk/a-level- results-day-2023

UCAS: www.ucas.com/clearing-launch

The National Careers Service Exam Results Helpline is available from today until Friday 1 September for young people who need help or advice around exam results or next steps. To speak to a careers adviser, call 0800 100 900.

Lines are open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 5pm on Saturday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...